Bengaluru woman murder: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara vows to catch culprits soon

Bengaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday vowed to apprehend those responsible for the gruesome murder of a 29-year-old woman here, as soon as possible.

According to police, Mahalakshmi's body was found chopped into over 50 pieces and stuffed into a refrigerator in a flat at Vyalikaval in the city.

"Aready some information has been collected, which I cannot reveal now, but we will soon nab those involved in it," Parameshwara told reporters here.

Several investigation teams have been formed to trace the culprits. Some teams have fanned out to various parts of India to arrest those involved in the crime, sources said. PTI GMS ROH