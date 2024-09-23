Bengaluru woman murder: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara vows to nab culprits soon

Bengaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday vowed to apprehend those responsible for the gruesome murder of a 29-year-old woman here, as soon as possible.

He also said the police have identified a man from West Bengal as the main suspect.

According to police, Mahalakshmi's body was found chopped into over 50 pieces and stuffed into a refrigerator in a flat at Vyalikaval in the city.

Addressing reporters, Parameshwara said, "Aready some information has been collected, which I cannot reveal now, but we will soon nab those involved in it." "... an individual -- they say is the one (involved), but unless we have more information, we can't really confirm. He is from West Bengal, they say. As early as possible we will secure (those involved)." The maggot-infested body of Mahalakshmi was discovered by her mother and elder sister at her home on Saturday.

To a question about reports that one person was already taken into custody in connection with the case, the Home Minister said, "police bring in suspects and inquire them. If somebody confesses (to the crime), then they will be taken into custody." The deceased woman's estranged husband has expressed suspicion about a man known to her.

Responding to a query on women's safety, the Minister said already a lot of precautions and measures are being taken for the safety of women in Bengaluru.

"In fact the Nirbhaya programme is implemented, and we are doing several things... definitely we are very careful about it and we take a lot of precautions. We have installed CCTVs at the place where a lot of women visit.

We have taken steps, but still we don't know how to term these (incidents), whether we call it domestic or whether we call it something else. We have already alerted all the police stations to be extra careful about women safety....we need to put more effort on this, and we will do it," he said.

Several investigation teams have been formed to trace the culprits. Some teams have fanned out to various parts of India to arrest those involved in the crime, sources said.