Bengaluru woman's chopped body found stuffed in fridge; NCW demands prompt action

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed the Bengaluru Police to expedite the arrest of those involved in the recent murder of a woman whose dismembered body was found stuffed into a refrigerator in her house.

The NCW has also asked the police to submit a detailed report within three days and ensure a thorough and time-bound investigation into the case.

According to police, the 29-year-old woman's body was found chopped into over 50 pieces and stuffed into a refrigerator in a flat at Vyalikaval in the city.

The NCW, in a post on X, said it learnt about the incident through media.

"The commission has directed the state police to expedite the arrest of all involved and ensure a thorough, time-bound investigation. A detailed report is expected within 3 days," it said.

NCW has come across a media post titled ‘Woman’s Body Chopped Into 30 Pieces Found Inside Fridge In Bengaluru’ involving the gruesome death of a 26-year-old woman in Vyalikaval. The Commission has directed the state police to expedite the arrest of all involved and ensure a… — NCW (@NCWIndia) September 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday vowed to apprehend those responsible for the gruesome murder of the woman at the earliest possible.

The maggot-infested body of Mahalakshmi was discovered by her mother and elder sister at her home on September 21.