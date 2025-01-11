Bengaluru's emergence as top city for women is testament to Cong’s inclusive development vision: DCM

Bengaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has expressed his happiness over Bengaluru securing the top spot in ‘Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI)’ index.

Taking to X, the Deputy CM had posted on Friday a newspaper report of the coverage of TCWI index and pointed out that Bengaluru has surpassed top metropolitan cities in gender inclusiveness, women safety-commutation, female workforce representation and active policing measures.

“It is our earnest endeavour to foster a healthy environment for women in Karnataka, aiding their transportation needs, and Bengaluru's emergence as the #1 city is a testament to the Congress Party's progressive vision of inclusive development,” he added.

On January 8, Avtar group, a workplace culture consulting firm, announced the third edition of ‘Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI)’ index.

Addressing a press conference, Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar group, said Bengaluru overtook Chennai and emerged as India’s best city for working women in 2024 in the survey conducted by the firm.

According to her, 120 cities across India were considered for the study, based on their economic contribution to the country. PTI JR ROH