Bengaluru's JJR Nagar tense after stones hurled at religious procession

Bengaluru, Jan 4 (PTI) Tension gripped the Jagjeevan Ram Nagar area here after stones were allegedly thrown at devotees pulling the chariot of a deity during a procession from the local Om Shakti temple on Sunday night, police said.

A police officer said, "We have received a complaint that stones were thrown at the chariot during the procession." It has been alleged that "miscreants from another community pelted stones, he said.

Sources claimed a child sustained a head injury, while a young girl also suffered a blow to the head.

Following the incident, the devotees gathered in front of the Jagjeevan Ram Nagar police station and staged a protest, demanding action against the accused. The protesters alleged that such incidents had happened earlier too and insisted that an FIR be registered in the matter.

An FIR has been registered in the matter, and an investigation is underway, a police officer said.

Security has been tightened in the area, and West Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Yatish N B visited the police station to review the situation.

"Necessary action will be taken against those involved once their identity is established," police said, adding the situation was under control. PTI GMS OZ NSD NSD