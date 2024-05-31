Bengaluru's Palace Grounds to host Konkani Utsav 2024

Bengaluru, May 31 (PTI) The Kings Court at Palace Grounds is set to come alive this Sunday as it hosts the Konkani Utsav 2024.

The event, which aims to draw Konkani speakers from across Karnataka, is an initiative by various professionals and business leaders of the community. It promises to be a vibrant platform for interaction, business promotion, and cultural celebration.

Sona Ganesh Nayak, founder of 'Amchi Konkani' and owner of Sona Caterers, confirmed that preparations, including food arrangements, are well underway. "We anticipate a large turnout from all districts in Karnataka for this third annual event. The earlier events served as precursors, but this edition is bigger in the range of programmes, attendance, and highlights," said Nayak.

Dr Dayananda Pai, Chancellor of Vidyashilp University and Chairman of Century Group, highlighted the event's cultural significance. "Utsav aims to promote the language, culture, and art of the Konkani community. We hope this event will inspire the younger generation to continue our rich cultural heritage and traditions," he said.

Despite being a small community, Konkani speakers have made significant societal contributions. They have established several banks and run numerous educational institutions and hospitals. Notable personalities include Anant Pai or 'Uncle Pai', educationalist and pioneer of Indian comics such as Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle; Dr Tonse Madhav Ananth Pai, founder of Manipal Group of Institutions; Upendra Pai, co-founder of Syndicate Bank; Ammembal Subba Rao Pai, founder of Canara Bank; and Manjeshwar Govinda Pai, a national laureate.

Other prominent figures include T A Pai, former union minister; T V Mohandas Pai of Infosys; and entrepreneurs Mukund Pai, Pradeep Pai, and Raghunandan Kamath, who have had a significant impact in the ice cream industry in India.

Historians and researchers of the Konkani demographic note that the language is spoken by various communities. While research continues to determine the exact number of Konkani-speaking castes, the list includes Chitpavan Brahmins, Goud Saraswat Brahmins, Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmins, Rajapur Saraswat Brahmins, Daivadnya Brahmins, Karhade Brahmins, Marathas, Bhandaris, and Kudubis from Coastal Maharashtra.

Konkani Utsav 2024 will feature discussions on the Konkani language, culture, and history, along with entertainment programmes. Notable attendees expected include MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MLC Pratap Simha Nayak, and Nandagopal Shenoy, President of Vishwa Konkani Kendra, Mangaluru.

Participants will include speed painting artist Vilas Nayak and singer Ravindra Prabhu, among other professionals.

Konkani Utsav 2024 is also seen as a potential meeting ground for young community members to find suitable life partners, further fostering community bonds and continuity. PTI CORR AMP AMP ANE