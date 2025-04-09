Bengaluru's second airport: Momentum builds in favour of Sira as probable site

Bengaluru/Tumakuru, Apr 9 (PTI) Even as the Airports Authority of India (AAI) inspects three shortlisted sites for Bengaluru’s proposed second airport, there is growing support for the airport to come up at Sira in Tumakuru district, about 120 km from Bengaluru — with Union Minister of State V Somanna lending his voice to the demand.

A number of legislators, cutting across party lines, have signed a petition addressed to the Chief Minister and the Union Minister, urging them to select Sira as the site for the proposed airport.

The campaign is being spearheaded by senior Congress leader and MLA T B Jayachandra.

The state government has already shortlisted three potential locations for the city’s second airport—two on Kanakapura Road near Harohalli and one on Kunigal Road in Nelamangala.

The AAI team currently in Karnataka is inspecting these sites.

"Jayachandra gave me a petition signed by about 34 legislators when he visited Delhi. We have submitted it to Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. The state government had earlier shortlisted three sites, and AAI officials are now inspecting them to assess the pros and cons," said Somanna on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, the MP from Tumakuru said the proposed airport at Bukkapatna near Sira has the advantage of a large parcel of land—around 3,500 to 4,000 acres—with no obstacles or hills.

"Jayachandra, a senior politician, has proposed this site, and I support it. We will build pressure; many leaders from our party also favour it. Ultimately, both the central and state governments will decide after weighing all factors," he said.

"Though the AAI team is inspecting the three shortlisted sites, the process is not final. We will push to ensure they visit Sira as well," Somanna added, noting that Sira is well-connected with national highways and is close to a HAL facility.

Jayachandra, the MLA from Sira, said the location is feasible for the airport due to several factors, including the presence of four national highways and its proximity to Bengaluru—about an hour’s drive.

"We have submitted a petition to the Chief Minister and the Union Civil Aviation Minister through Somanna. We also plan to meet the minister in person," he said, adding that Sira meets several essential criteria for an airport, such as water availability, flat terrain, and accessibility.

He further stated that an airport at Sira would boost air cargo and agricultural exports—particularly fruits and vegetables—from central Karnataka districts.

Jayachandra, who also serves as the Karnataka government’s special representative in New Delhi, said, "This proposed second airport is expected to be operational by 2032, and there’s ample time for changes in location during the planning phase." Highlighting nearby infrastructure such as a helicopter division in Gubbi and defence and science research facilities in Challakere, he added that an airport at Sira would offer better connectivity to other domestic airports in the state—including Hubballi, Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Shivamogga.

Pointing out the traffic challenges that may arise if the airport is located too close to Bengaluru, Jayachandra said AAI might also consider alternative locations in the future.

"Factors like land cost and water availability must be considered before finalising the site," he said.

Given all these aspects, Sira is a suitable option. It will also aid in the development of central and north Karnataka and benefit the people in those regions, he added.