Bengaluru’s waste warriors: How circular economy model is changing lives

Bengaluru, Apr 8 (PTI) Not a day goes by without those in Bengaluru taking to various social media platforms to highlight the city’s garbage 'blackspots'—a catchword for unofficial garbage dumps that spring up overnight, usually by the roadside, near parks, open stormwater drains, or in areas with less footfall.

With the 'garbage fee' in effect, will there be fewer blackspots in Bengaluru? “While they have announced a user fee, what is unclear is whether they will allow people like us to operate,” said Shekar Prabhakar, CEO and co-founder of Hasiru Dala Innovations (HDI), an award-winning social enterprise that has been working to establish a circular economy model empowering waste pickers.

“Only the budget has been announced. How the waste will be managed, who will manage it—whether it will be the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited, tender contractors, or private service providers like us—is still unclear,” added Prabhakar.

According to him, only cities that have implemented 100 per cent door-to-door collection have seen the disappearance of black spots.

“For example, we manage garbage for a cluster of 10 villages near Yelahanka, a suburb in north Bengaluru. We have achieved 100 per cent door-to-door collection. Earlier, the Panchayat spent a lot of money on drainage because people used to dump waste into open stormwater drains. That has completely stopped,” said Prabhakar, whose company was established in 2015.

His co-founder, Nalini Shekar, has been running Hasiru Dala as a volunteer-driven social impact organisation since 2010.

Prabhakar said that while Bengaluru has the right policies in place, what’s lacking is political will.

“Bengaluru has the best solid waste management rules and bylaws in the country. But the problem lies in their consistent and disciplined implementation,” said Prabhakar. Along with the need for strong implementation, he identified the lack of land for waste management as one of the biggest challenges facing the city.

Prabhakar pointed out that the lack of land is the reason the biogas plant they established with Carbon Masters, a UK-based climate-tech company, can process only 40 tonnes of waste per day—while Bengaluru generates 4,000 tonnes daily.

“A lot of money also went into just renting the place,” he added.

HDI went private in 2015 to secure funding and received seed funding from Social Alpha and Ennovent in 2016. Recently, it raised Rs 6 crore in pre-Series A equity funding, led by Zerodha’s Rainmatter Fintech Investments.

“In my opinion, consistent discipline, proper implementation of policies, allocation of land, initial viability gap funding for infrastructure, and involving private companies in the operations and maintenance of these sectors are the ways the government can truly support the circular economy,” said Prabhakar.

Decentralised waste management may not be able to handle large volumes, but Prabhakar insists that decentralisation is the way forward.

“For example, in the wards where dry waste collection centres have been collecting waste in a segregated manner, the recovery of materials that don’t end up in landfills has been very high. The moment you centralise the process, there’s a tendency to sell it as mixed waste, because tipping fees at such plants are calculated by the kilo. So, resource recovery is no longer the focus,” said Prabhakar.

The “garbage fee” has also caused discord among bulk generators who are already spending money to either compost waste onsite or engage authorised vendors like Hasiru Dala Innovations for waste disposal.

Apartments or gated communities that produce more than 100 kg of waste per day, and commercial establishments spanning over 5,000 sq m, are considered bulk generators.

Prabhakar said the most effective approach would be to enable bulk generators to continue managing their waste independently, ensuring that nearly 40 percent of the waste is handled by the generator and the service provider—without government intervention.

It is also effective, he said, because Hasiru Dala Innovations, for instance, does not onboard a client until they achieve at least 75 percent segregation quality.

“And within three months, they have to reach 95 percent quality,” he added, noting that this reinforces the idea that responsible waste management begins with segregation.

Prabhakar said they have been able to achieve 100 percent door-to-door collection because they have successfully integrated waste pickers into the evolving circular economy value chain.

“We have made it profitable for them,” said Prabhakar.

He cites the example of one of his waste pickers, Lokeshwar, who started working with them 10 years ago.

“He was your typical waste picker, carrying loads on his back and living in a shack. He has now moved into a proper house. He’s been filing his IT returns for the last six years and paying GST for the last two,” said Prabhakar.

Lokeshwar owns four trucks through HDI and has hired 30 more waste pickers to work with him, Prabhakar added.

“What he’s most thrilled about is that he can now get bank loans. That’s the quantum change in his quality of life—something he’s been able to achieve because we gave him access to a market he couldn’t reach on his own,” said Prabhakar.

This model, Prabhakar reiterated, can be scaled with strong implementation.

"It is only a matter of political will. It's not rocket science—it's a simple, day-to-day process of collecting source-segregated waste and taking it to the right destination," he added.