Beniwal alleges KK Vishnoi's involvement in Rajasthan recruitment exam scam; minister hits back

Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal on Friday alleged that Rajasthan Minister KK Vishnoi and some bureaucrats were involved in the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam in 2021 when BJP was not in power.

However, Vishnoi refuted the allegations and called them baseless. He said that he would challenge them legally if needed.

Speaking to the reporters, Beniwal said, "When BJP was not in power, KK Vishnoi and some bureaucrats got candidates selected in Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam-2021. When BJP formed the government, they did a drama to get it investigated by the SOG." He claimed that transactions for the recruitment of candidates in the exam were done in "White House" of the minister in Jodhpur.

Beniwal alleged that Vishnoi had warned Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma that the government would topple, so they pressured the Special Operations Group (SOG) to wind up the matter quickly.

Later, BJP leaders, including Minister KK Vishnoi and former BJP president Ashok Parnami, held a press conference at the party's state office.

Responding to the allegations, Vishnoi said, "The allegations raised by Hanuman Beniwal are baseless. He has been working to mislead youths by unrestrained statements for a long time and is trying to take political mileage by using my name in the wrong way." He said that the "White House" in Jodhpur is built from white money and Beniwal should publicly apologise for his remarks.

"If we have to take strict legal action then we will consider it," he said.

Earlier in the day, Beniwal protested over pending demands concerning youths. He was detained by the police while marching towards the chief minister's residence.

The issues include the reorganisation of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and the cancellation of the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination.

Beniwal and his supporters were stopped by police outside the Commissionerate. He sat on a dharna with his supporters but was taken into custody when they attempted to proceed with the march. He was taken to Sanganer Sadar police station.

Talking to reporters, Beniwal said, "For the last seven days, we have been protesting in Jaipur regarding the demands of the youths. Two RPSC members are in jail, and the Special Operation Group is constantly raiding bogus candidates involved in the Sub-Inspector exam. Despite this, the government is not listening." "All recruitments made during the previous Congress government were full of irregularities. We demand a CBI inquiry into all of them," he said.

Beniwal also raised concerns about the state's education system.

"The education system in Rajasthan has collapsed. Land is being allocated to universities fraudulently and fake degrees are being distributed," he claimed.

Slamming the BJP-led government, Beniwal said, "The Bhajanlal government was formed on these very issues, but it has remained silent for the last one and a half years. When the Congress was in power, today's ministers had vowed to cancel recruitment exams held during Congress rule. Now they are forgetting their promises." He said that he is not afraid and will protest in larger numbers.