Beniwal will benefit if wife loses bypoll as she can then take care of the kids: Raj BJP chief

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore Saturday said RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal will benefit if his wife Kanika Beniwal loses the Khinvsar assembly bypoll as she can then be at home and take care of their children.

Kanika Beniwal is contesting the November 13 bypoll as RLP candidate.

Rathore wondered if both Beniwal and his wife keep doing politics, then what will happen to their family? "I saw on social media that he (Hanuman Beniwal) was worried that if his wife does not win, she will go to her 'peehar' (parent's house). Brother, when you felt so threatened, why did you take such a risk (of fielding wife in bypolls)?" he asked.

Rathore then went on to say, "You (Hanuman Beniwal) know that she cannot win. But I have a piece of advice. Hanumanji you will benefit if your wife loses. She can go to her parent's house or wherever she goes, she will take care of the children." "Is it not necessary to take care of the children? If both of you keep doing politics, then what will happen to the family? This needs to be understood," he said.

Rathore also attacked the Congress saying many of its leaders are out on bail and doing politics.

"Congress leaders are on bail. They did huge scams and got arrested. They are out on bail and are doing politics," he said and named Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram and other leaders. PTI SDA ZMN