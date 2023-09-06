Berhampur University signs agreement for UK-funded scholarship on marine science

Berhampur, Sept 6 (PTI) The Berhampur University in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) for implementation of ocean country partnership programme (OCPP).

Advertisment

The Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS), a UK government agency, will provide scholarship for at least five students of the Marine Science Department of the varsity under the programme.

The programme will be managed by the ACU on behalf of the CEFAS.

"We have signed a MoU with the ACU for implantation of the OCPP," said vice-chancellor Geetanjali Dash.

Advertisment

On behalf of the varsity, registrar Sachidanand Nayak signed the MoU with ACU's membership engagement coordinator Ikita Pokharna.

The scholarship will support research in marine pollution, sustainable seafood and marine biodiversity.

Dash said the term of the MoU will be for two years, and it could be extended further.

"We will also explore some other areas for collaborative research, and student and teacher exchange programmes," she added. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM