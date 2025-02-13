'Berozgar Netaji': Saurabh Bharadwaj reflects on electoral defeat, unemployment on his YouTube channel

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Former Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has launched a YouTube series titled 'Berozgar Netaji' to offer an unfiltered account of his unexpected electoral defeat and the challenges of political unemployment.

The series released on Thursday provides a glimpse into the emotional and professional struggles of a full-time politician facing an uncertain future, said an official statement of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In the inaugural episode, Bharadwaj recounts the shock of his loss in the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections.

Contesting from the Greater Kailash constituency, he expected to win but was ultimately defeated by BJP's Shikha Roy.

"Until February 8, the idea of defeat never even crossed my mind. All our preparations, media interactions and public engagements had led us to believe in a decisive victory," he said.

He describes the tense atmosphere at the counting center, where early trends suggested a tight race.

"During the first round of counting, I noticed my lead wasn't as strong as expected. By the second round, it became clear that the contest was slipping away," he recalled.

As the numbers solidified his defeat, Bharadwaj saw his volunteers, many of whom had worked with him for over a decade, struggle to hold back tears, the statement said.

Bharadwaj highlights the personal toll of political loss and also speaks of the emotional weight of facing his daughter after the results.

"For a young girl, her father is her hero. The thought of her seeing me as someone who had lost was heartbreaking," he said. Her simple response "Papa, I love you" offered him solace amid the disappointment.

According to the statement, the aftermath of his defeat also brought to light a rarely discussed aspect of political life: unemployment.

A full-time politician for years, Bharadwaj now finds himself without a formal role, raising a fundamental question -- what does an unemployed politician do? "Politics leaves little room for backup careers. There's no salary, no safety net. You either win or you're out," he said.

Through 'Berozgar Netaji', Bharadwaj hopes to spark conversations about political transition and resilience with series inviting viewers to share insights on how politicians can navigate life after electoral setbacks.

"I want to hear from people what should an unemployed leader do?" he asks. PTI MHS AS AS