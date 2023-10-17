BESCOM assures uninterrupted power supply to industries

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (PTI) The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has assured the representatives of industry associations of BESCOM jurisdiction that it will provide uninterrupted power supply to them.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary of Energy Department Gaurav Gupta said he held a video conference meeting with the representatives of both large, medium and small-scale industrial associations.

"Assurance has been given to industrial bodies that uninterrupted power will be provided for industrial activities and no need to panic in this regard," the statement read.

Representatives of industrial bodies have raised apprehensions that industrial activities may be affected due to a shortage of power production in the state.

However, Gupta and BESCOM Managing Director, Mahantesh Bilagi, assured industrial bodies that there is no need to panic as the electricity company has made all arrangements to provide uninterrupted power supply to the industrial areas in its jurisdiction, the statement said. PTI GMS GMS KH