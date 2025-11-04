BESCOM to install 70 EV charging stations along national and state highways in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (PTI) The Energy Department of Karnataka through the state-owned BESCOM is aiming to make long highway drives in electric vehicles hassle-free in the state with the proposed installation of charging points.

It is installing charging stations along the Bengaluru-Belagavi National Highway (NH-48) and other toll points across the state, energy department officials said on Tuesday.

They said this target is a significant step toward building an extensive EV corridor network.

The Managing Director of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Shivashankar N said the power company is committed to making electric mobility a seamless experience for every traveler in Karnataka.

"With the installation of EV charging stations along highways, at tourist destinations, and key public locations, we are ensuring that range anxiety becomes a thing of the past. This initiative is not just about convenience. It is about accelerating the state's transition to clean energy, promoting sustainable tourism, and building a green transport ecosystem for the future," Shivashankar told PTI.

According to him, the initiative is part of a broader plan to make long-distance EV travel more practical and to build infrastructure that keeps pace with the state's rapidly growing electric mobility sector.

Another Bescom official said, "Karnataka already leads the country in public charging infrastructure with 5,960 operational EV charging stations, the highest among all Indian states." The new toll-based network will plug crucial connectivity gaps between major cities and economic zones, making electric travel a realistic option beyond city limits, he explained.

The state has built a strong foundation for e-mobility over the past few years, the officer said, adding BESCOM launched India's first solar-powered EV hub featuring second-life batteries, near Kempegowda International Airport, and the 'EV Mithra' app, which enables users to locate and access chargers statewide.

These efforts have helped Karnataka achieve an EV penetration rate of over 11 per cent, compared with the national average of around 9 per cent, the officer added.

BESCOM officials said its tariff for public EV charging remains among the lowest in the country, encouraging both personal and commercial users to shift away from fossil fuels.

According to BESCOM officials, the new pilot initiative involves installing 30 EV charging stations at as many state highway toll points, pending Karnataka Road Development Corporation Board approval, and 40 EV charging stations along 10 national highways (awaiting NHAI approval).

The Bengaluru-Belagavi stretches and 30 other state highways work will be taken up by the Energy Department as part of its expansion of green mobility. Once operational, the chargers are expected to turn Karnataka's highway network into a continuous electric corridor linking industrial hubs, tourist routes, and border trade points, an officer said.

Explaining further, he said that under the PM-E Drive initiative, the Karnataka government is establishing EV charging stations at major tourist destinations across the state. The stations are being installed at Mayura Hotels operated by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), Jungle Lodges & Resorts, and prominent temples managed by the Religious Endowment Department that draw large numbers of visitors.

BESCOM sources said that some state highways (SH) where charging stations will be set up are Halebid-Anechukur, Birur-Davanagere, Bagalkot-Biligiri Ranagana Betta, Padubidri-Chikalgud, Haveri- Sagar and Jath-Jamboti. PTI GMS SA