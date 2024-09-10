BESCOM’s ‘EV Mithra’ first in India to enable charging via Whatsapp

Bengaluru, Sept 9 (PTI) The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has introduced the ability to start and pay for EV charging sessions via Whatsapp.

BESCOM has also launched an innovative AI-based customer support bot called https://ev.bot powered by Pulse Energy, said a press statement from the company on Tuesday.

The new interface to EV Mithra app will provide a seamless charging experience for electric vehicle (EV) users, said Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, BESCOM.

“As the nodal agency for developing EV charging infrastructure in Karnataka, BESCOM is committed to expanding our network and improving the management of charging stations. The new interface of the 'EV Mithra' app is a step in that direction, and it’s encouraging to see over 15,000 + downloads already. We invite all EV users to take advantage of this enhanced experience,” said Bilagi.

The app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and is available in nine languages, including Kannada. PTI JR ROH