Besides Kishtwar, other districts in Jammu also reel under heavy rains

Jammu, Aug 14 (PTI) Apart from Kishtwar district, which witnessed a cloudburst in a remote village killing at least 38 people, other places in the Jammu region are also facing the brunt of heavy rains.

In Rajouri district, two minor children were injured when their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Khargala village, officials said, adding that the children were hospitalised.

The continuous rain caused the sudden collapse of the residential house of SPO Altaf Hussain Shah in the Gali Pindi area of Poonch, leaving the affected family in severe distress, they said.

Five families were shifted to safer locations after a residential house developed cracks in Bandi Kama Khan village in Poonch.

In Udhampur, similar scenes were witnessed when a house collapsed, resulting in the evacuation of the occupants.

The yatra to Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine on the Himkoti track in Reasi district was closed on Thursday for pilgrims following heavy rains, officials said. Pilgrims were urged to follow advisories and cooperate with on-ground staff, the officials said.

The torrential rains have triggered flash floods in most of the rivers, including Tawi, Chenab, Ujh and Suran. This has led to flooding of roads and residential areas in various districts, they said.

The local river in Rajouri is in full spate as the area continues to receive heavy rain for the last two days. District administration has issued an alert for people living in hilly areas to remain safe and not venture near the river, they said.

In Udhampur’s Ramnagar tehsil, five villages were cut off when heavy rains damaged the Kougha–Chigli Pingla road, disrupting transport and leaving residents stranded.

In Kathua district, Khokhayal village was flooded following heavy rains, leaving homes and shops waterlogged. Villagers were struggling to manage daily life as rainwater entered their living spaces.

The administration in the affected areas has urged people to stay away from rivers and drains.

Despite heavy rains, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained open for traffic movement.