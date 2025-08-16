Besides law and order, establishing peace is also police's responsibility: Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the work of the police is not limited to just maintaining law and order, but it is also their responsibility to establish unity and peace in the society.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Chief Minister Yogi addressed the programme organised at Lucknow Reserve Police Line premises.

According to a press statement, while extending Janmashtami greetings to the families of police personnel and the people of the state, Yogi appealed to the UP Police to adopt the ideals of Lord Krishna and establish peace and harmony in the society.

Describing the police as the backbone of society, the CM said that "their role is not only limited to maintaining law and order, but they can also make a significant contribution in promoting harmony and unity in the society." Adityanath said that the incarnation of Lord Krishna in Mathura 5,000 years ago is not only a festival, but it is a source of inspiration for police personnel and common citizens towards national duties. The CM said Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar inspired every person to do selfless work by including the duties of citizens in the Constitution.

Yogi appealed to the police to implement this teaching in life, so that they can bring positive change to society.

He said that empowerment of good people paves the way for peace, harmony and development in society, while evil powers give rise to anarchy and insecurity. PTI CDN AMJ AMJ