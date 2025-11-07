BEST bus accident: Trial set to begin; driver charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) The trial in last year's BEST bus accident, which claimed nine lives and left 42 others injured, is set to commence with the court framing charges against the accused driver for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking bus hit several vehicles and pedestrians after its driver Sanjay More lost control on SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West) at around 9.30 pm on December 10 last year. More was later arrested.

Last month, Additional Sessions Judge Avinash Kulkarni framed charges against More under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 105 (culpable homicide, not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt), among others.

If convicted, More could face life term for the offence of culpable homicide.

Earlier, the court had discharged two other accused in the case- Evey Trans (MUM) Private Limited managing director Ramesh Katigandla and Morya Trans India Pvt Ltd CEO Ram Suryawanshi noting there wasn't sufficient ground to proceed against the duo. PTI AVI BNM