BEST bus crushes to death 3-year-old girl in Mumbai's Borivali area

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) A 3-year-old girl was crushed to death by a BEST bus in Borivali in north Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a police official said.

The incident took place in Rajendra Nagar in Borivali East and involved a bus taken by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking on wet lease (in which drivers and conductors are provided by the firm supplying vehicles), the Kasturba Marg police station official said.

"When the bus was on its way to Magathane depot along Western Express Highway, 3-year-old Mehak Khatun Shaikh suddenly came in the way and was crushed under the front-left tyre. She died on the spot. Driver Prakash Digambar Kamble (48) was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions," the official said. PTI ZA BNM