BEST bus runs over and kills man sleeping on footpath, driver held

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) A man sleeping on a footpath in Mahim area of Mumbai was killed after he was run over by a BEST bus, following which the driver was arrested on Wednesday, police said.
The incident occurred near the Mahim bus terminal late at night on Tuesday.
The deceased could not be identified as his head came under one of the wheels of the bus allegedly driven by Yashwant Nangre, 56, a police official said.
He said Nangre was held by some people who gathered at the spot following the incident and called up the police.
"The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission. As the victim's head came under one of the wheels of the bus, his identity has not been established yet. He appears to be in the age group of 25 to 30 years," the official said.
Nangre was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 304-A (causing death by negligence), rash and negligent driving, and the Motor Vehicle Act.
Further investigation is underway, the official added.
Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) is a civic transport and electricity provider public body in Mumbai, which operates a fleet of buses in the city and suburbs. PTI ZA NSK