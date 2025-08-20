BEST Credit Society poll: 'Thackeray brand' comes a cropper, says BJP

Mumbai: The BJP on Wednesday said the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS panel's defeat in the BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society poll has shown the Thackeray cousins where they stand and reaffirmed the saffron party's position among the people.

The "Thackeray brand" has turned to be zero, the BJP said, alluding to the Sena (UBT)-MNS support 'Utarksh' panel failing to win even a single seat in the 21-member panel.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS panel lost all 21 seats in the election held on Monday to the BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society Ltd, where the parties headed by cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray came together, sparking buzz about a pan-Maharashtra alliance.

Suhas Samant, president of the BEST Kamgar Sena (aligned with the Sena-UBT), told PTI on Wednesday that the "defeat of all its 21 candidates was shocking," and claimed money prevailed in the election.

The rival panel of Shashank Rao, a BJP member, bagged the maximum 14 seats.

Rao said this is a victory of BEST employees, who have rejected the Sena (UBT)-led group because of their "anti-worker" policies.

He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP head Ashish Shelar have always supported the BEST workers.

The election came amid speculation of a possible alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) the MNS for the forthcoming local body polls in the state, including the influential and cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

There were five panels in the fray, including one of union leader Shashank Rao, an official earlier said.

BJP MLCs Prasad Lad had announced 'Sahakar Samruddhi' panel for the cooperative credit society polls.

There was also the union owing allegiance to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Lad in a post on X said, "The Thackeray brand turned out to be zero in the BEST employees' cooperative credit society election. The boss of the brand could not even win a single seat. We have shown them their position." Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar described the win as a "good omen" for his party in Mumbai.

"For the BJP, this is a positive sign from Mumbaikars. Workers and employees have backed us, while those fighting for 'pat' (credibility) and 'pedhi' (money) have been handed a big pumpkin. Once again it is clear that workers and labourers are with us," Shelar said in a post on social media.

This is indeed a huge positive sign, he further said.

"Despite the election being conducted through ballot papers, we have won. So-called political analysts, experts alleging vote theft and self-styled fearless speakers have been exposed. Mumbaikars are with us, and Mumbai is ours," Shelar asserted.

Echoing similar views, BJP state chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the outcome underscored the waning influence of the Thackeray cousins.

"Uddhav and Raj Thackeray came together making a huge noise over the BEST election. It was portrayed as though their victory was a cakewalk. Yet the cooperative, which was controlled by the Shiv Sena (UBT) for years, failed to win even a single seat despite MNS joining hands with it," he noted.

"This makes it evident that Marathi people in Mumbai are supporting the BJP's development agenda and not the Thackeray brothers' politics of sentiment. This election has underscored that trend," Upadhye added.