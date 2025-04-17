BEST e-bus catches fire outside Churchgate station; blaze doused, no one hurt

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) An electric BEST bus caught fire late Thursday night near Churchgate station in south Mumbai, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 9:50pm outside platform number 4 of Churchgate station on Maharshi Karve road and the blaze was doused some time later after four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were deployed, he said.

"No one was hurt in the incident. BEST bus MH-01 DR 1327 was moving towards J Mehta road on route number 121. All eight passengers as well as driver and conductor were evacuated safely," he said.

Meanwhile, railway officials said trains were operated from platforms number 1,2 and 3 during the fire as a precautionary measure.

After the blaze was put out at 10:31pm, trains were operated from platform number 4, they added.

BEST undertaking is the second largest public transport body in the metropolis. With a fleet of 2900 buses, it ferries over 30 lakh passengers daily.