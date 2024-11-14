Best education, health of children need to be ensured for future of nation: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said it was necessary to ensure the best education as well as physical and mental health of children to raise them as good citizens and secure the future of the country.

In a post on the social media platform Facebook on the occasion of Children's Day, which is celebrated on the birthday of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Vijayan said the day was a reminder of the extremely important responsibility to raise children to be good citizens.

The CM said that Nehru had the foresight that the welfare and development of children is the most important factors of progress and had made necessary plans for the same.

Vijayan said that in order for the welfare and development of children, it was necessary to ensure the best education for them, "regardless of caste, religion, or community".

"The state government is moving forward by strengthening the public education sector with that goal in mind. Unprecedented changes have taken place in our public schools in the last few years.

"As a result, Kerala has been continuously receiving recognition for having the best public education sector in the country," he claimed in his post.

Vijayan further said that along with education, the health of children was also very important and for that, they needed to have access to good food, water, and shelter.

"Various schemes, implemented by the government from the Anganwadi level onwards, play a major role in ensuring these needs. Along with this, the government is also leading the efforts to create an environment that is necessary to protect the mental health of children," he said.

The CM said that while the government was doing its part, the society also has a responsibility to raise children as good citizens with a democratic and secular mindset.

"Thoughts about equality and justice should be cultivated in them. The great values of scientific consciousness, humanity and philanthropy need to be instilled in children," he said in his post, adding "I wish all children a very happy Children's Day with love".

A day ago, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan extended Children's Day greetings by conveying his best wishes to the children "for success in education and in their earnest efforts to become socially committed, empathetic future citizens who will lead our nation towards greater unity and progress".