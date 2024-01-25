Best electoral practices award given to 19 'achievers' in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Awards for the best electoral practices were presented to 19 "achievers" at the state and district level in Delhi for their outstanding performance in election management, an official statement said on Thursday.

On the 14th National Voters' Day, a function was organised by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi where people pledged to uphold the democratic traditions of the country and cast vote in every election.

A statement issued by the office of the CEO said Northwest district magistrate Ankita Anand was given the best 'district election officer' award.

The awardees included IAS officer Namgyal Angmo, and 11 booth-level officers while special category awards were given to a Delhi Police personnel and three officials of the CEO, Delhi, it said.

The primary objective of the NVD is to encourage, facilitate and promote voter registration and participation, particularly among first-time voters, CEO of Delhi, P Krishnamurthy said.

"The youth must enrol as voters and cast their vote in every election. They must realise that they have the highest stake in our democracy and hence their participation is most crucial for the health and vitality of democratic societies," he said.

Five young voters of Delhi were given their Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) at the function. PTI VIT RHL