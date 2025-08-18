BEST foot forward: Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS join hands for credit society poll in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Buzz of a pan-Maharashtra Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance got louder when the two hitherto rival parties came together to contest election to a high-profile cooperative credit society linked to employees of Mumbai civic undertaking BEST on Monday.
Voting to elect the board of directors of BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society Ltd saw the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, respectively, coming together on one platform.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS formed a panel named 'Utkarsh' and fielded 21 candidates for the polls. The Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded 18 candidates, the MNS two, while one was from the Association of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes aligned with them.
Counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.
The poll came amid speculation of a possible alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) the MNS for the forthcoming local body polls in the state, including the influential and cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Leaders of the Sena (UBT) and the MNS have said the latter does not have enough strength in the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking), but this poll gave the two parties a platform to test their joint clout ahead of the much wider elections to urban and rural local bodies.
It also helps send a political message to people about the unity of the two parties, they added.
BJP MLC's Prasad Lad had announced 'Sahakar Samruddhi' panel for the cooperative credit society polls.
There were five panels in the fray, including one of union leader Shashank Rao, an official said.
There was also the union owing allegiance to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
The BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society Ltd has the civic undertaking's existing and former employees as members, who form the electoral college. The credit society has over 15,000 members and, for years, has been dominated by BEST Kamgar Sena, which is aligned with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).
Suhas Samant, president of the BEST Kamgar Sena, told PTI that voting for the election on Monday was 80 per cent.
He exuded confidence that the Sena (UBT)-MNS panel will win with a thumping majority.
Just before the polls, which began at 8 am, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande accused rivals of distributing money to influence the outcome.
In a video shared on X, Deshpande claimed a member of BEST credit society received a pamphlet, in which an envelope with two Rs 500 notes was concealed.
"This game is to buy votes," he charged, adding that a formal complaint will be lodged with the election officer. PTI PR KK GK BNM RSY