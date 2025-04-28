BEST gets Mumbai civic body's nod for bus fare hike; proposal to now go to MMRTA

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has got the approval of the BMC, which is its parent body, for a proposed hike in bus fares, an official said on Monday.

Cash-strapped BEST seeks to double the minimum fare for initial distance of 5 km, besides removal of the cap of maximum fare of Rs 20 and Rs 25 in case of non-AC and AC buses, respectively, beyond 20 km distance, the official said.

As per proposal, BEST wants minimum fare to be Rs 10 and Rs 12 for non-AC and AC buses, respectively, from the current Rs 5 and Rs 6.

"Bhushan Gagrani, BMC commissioner-cum-administrator, has given approval to BEST's proposed fare hike, which now will go to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) for final approval," he said.

Explaining the procedure, he said the proposal must first mandatorily get the approval of the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation. PTI KK BNM