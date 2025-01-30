Best marching contingents, tableaux of R-Day parade get award

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth Thursday presented awards to the best marching contingents and tableaux of 76th Republic Day celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh's tableau showcasing the ongoing Mahakumbh won the first prize while the marching contingent of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles was adjudged the best among the three services.

Tripura's tableau with the theme "Eternal Reverence" has won the second prize among the tableaux from state and Union territories, according to the Defence Ministry. The tableau from Andhra Pradesh that showcased eco-friendly wooden toys was adjudged the third best.

The awards were conferred at a ceremony held at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in Delhi.

Among the central ministries and departments, the tableau of the Tribal Affairs ministry was declared the best.

The best marching contingent among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other auxiliary forces was the Delhi Police team.

In addition, an online poll was conducted on the MyGov portal from January 26 to 28 for citizens to vote for their favourite tableau and marching contingents as 'popular choice category.

In the poll, the tableau of Gujarat (Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas) won the first prize while the second and third positions went to Uttar Pradesh (Mahakumbh 2025) and Uttarakhand (Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports). The popular choice award for best marching contingent has gone to the Signals contingent.

In the poll, the CRPF marching contingent has emerged as the best contingent among CAPFs and other auxiliary forces.

The award for best tableau among the central ministries and departments in the poll has gone to the Women and Child Development Ministry. PTI MPB NSD NSD