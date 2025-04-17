BEST needs huge financial support, will meet Maharashtra CM: Narayan Rane

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Former Union minister Narayan Rane on Thursday expressed concern over the deteriorating financial condition of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking and said the organisation is entirely dependent on grants from the BMC.

He said the undertaking needs 8000 buses in its fleet.

"It needs huge financial support. Nearly 8,000 new buses are required over and above the existing fleet. There are some 750 buses and another 500 are on rent. Some 1500 buses are going to be there, but the requirement is of 8000. Dues of Rs 78 crore for workers during COVID-19 period are still pending," said Rane, who added he has served as chairman of BEST and was also aware of rules that govern it.

BEST will survive only if the state government provides financial assistance, said Rane, who visited the undertaking's general manager SVR Srinivas during the day.

The meeting at the undertaking's Colaba headquarters was held under the banner of Samarth BEST Kamgar Sanghatana, a workers' union backed by Rane. A large number of union members were also present on the occasion.

"I am trying to get an appointment with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the next 10 days. I will meet him as a mediator between the union leaders, BMC and BEST. I hope Fadnavis and state finance minister Ajit Pawar will provide significant funds to BEST," he added.

As per officials, BEST has increasingly turned to loans even to pay staff salaries.

Some have blamed privatisation for its woes, with the number of passengers continuing to decline due to irregular service.

"Many retired employees are yet to receive their dues and have approached the courts for relief. I know BEST passengers have to wait for nearly an hour for buses. I want to change it," Rane said. PTI ND BNM