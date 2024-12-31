BEST, railway authorities to operate extra services in Mumbai on New Year's Eve

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) as well as Western Railway and Central Railway will be operating extra services after midnight for the convenience of New Year revelers.

While the WR will run eight services, CR will run four services after Tuesday midnight.

Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer of WR, said all eight services, four in each direction, will be operated between Churchgate and Virar stations.

These trains will stop at all suburban stations.

Virar-bound locals will depart from Churchgate at 1.15 am, 2 am, 2.30 am, and 3.25 am, while Churchgate-bound locals from Virar will depart at 0.15 am, 0.45 am, 1.40 am and 3.05 am.

Central Railway will operate four special trains between CSMT and Kalyan on the main line and CSMT and Panvel on Harbour Line. The trains on both the lines will depart at 1.30 am.

BEST undertaking, which provides the public bus service in the city, is going to operate 25 extra buses to cater to revelers who gather at the Gateway of India and other seafronts for New Year celebrations.

Overnight services of double decker buses from the Museum will be available between 10 pm to 3 am, it said in a release. PTI KK KRK