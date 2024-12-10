BEST sets up committee to probe Kurla bus accident

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Tuesday set up a committee to investigate the bus accident in Kurla area here that claimed seven lives.

BEST would pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased, it said in a statement.

The probe committee will be chaired by Chief Manager (Transport) Ramesh Madavi.

BEST will also bear treatment expenses of the injured persons, the statement said.

As many as 42 persons were injured in the incident that took place on Monday night.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Bharatiya Janata Party met BEST General Manager Anil Diggikar, demanding a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

The delegation also blamed the decision to hire buses on a wet lease model -- where a private contractor provides buses, drivers and also looks after maintenance -- between 2018 and 2021 for the accident, and called for its review. PTI KK KRK