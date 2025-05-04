Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) In a bid to enhance last-mile connectivity, complementing the upcoming launch of the second phase of the Mumbai Metro 3 Line, the BEST undertaking has proposed rationalising 32 bus routes in 2025.

According to official documents accessed by PTI, the plan includes augmentation on 13 routes (464 trips), diversion of six routes (264 trips), extension of three routes (78 trips), and curtailment of 10 routes (435 trips), totalling 1,241 trips.

This initiative is expected to reduce average passenger wait times by up to 15 minutes.

Last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the financial condition of rihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), which operates a fleet of around 2,800 buses—down from 4,500 a decade ago—and serves over 30 lakh passengers daily in Mumbai and surrounding areas.

During the review meeting, BEST presented its route rationalisation strategy in anticipation of the full rollout of Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Colaba–BKC–Aarey), also known as the Aqua Line.

The second phase of the underground corridor, between BKC and Worli Naka, is slated for launch soon, with the final phase of Cuffe Parade expected in the coming months. The first phase (Aarey JVLR to BKC) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2024.

Apart from route rationalisation, BEST plans to deploy 29 additional buses on 17 routes for Phase II and 50 buses on 30 routes for Phase III. Currently, the transport body operates 45 and 84 buses, respectively, on these routes.

According to BEST officials, the rationalisation aims to integrate the bus network with operational metro corridors, provide feeder services, and plug gaps in connectivity.

Additionally, more buses will also be deployed on high-demand routes during peak hours. The new operations will follow a ring-route pattern, linking metro stations with suburban rail hubs and commercial centres.

BEST, Mumbai’s second-largest public transport service after the suburban railway network (used by over 75 lakh commuters daily), has been facing its worst financial crisis in years. Passenger service revenue has fallen below Rs 700 crore in the last two fiscal years.

The transport body has also proposed a fare revision, which has received a green signal from the Mumbai civic body and the Regional Transport Authority.

Once the minutes of the authority’s meeting are signed, the implementation of revised fares will be decided, officials said.

The proposed changes include doubling the minimum fare for the initial 5 km and removing the fare cap of Rs 20 (non-AC) and Rs 25 (AC) for journeys beyond 20 km. The revised fare is expected to generate an additional Rs 590 crore in annual ticketing revenue, officials said. PTI KK NSK