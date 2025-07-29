BEST using leased electric cars without fitness certificates, insurance; alleges labour union

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking which provides electricity as well as public bus service in Mumbai has been using leased electric cars without valid fitness certificates and insurance, sources have claimed.

All 142 Tata Xpres-T EVs hired by the civic-run BEST for its officials and staff before March 2023 have been plying without fitness certificates and valid insurance, they alleged.

While senior officials of the BEST and the transport department of the Maharashtra government did not respond to the claims, BEST said in a written reply that obtaining these certificates was the responsibility of the private firm which has leased out the vehicles.

The fitness certificate or insurance of some of these cars expired eight months ago, sources in the undertaking claimed.

The cars are being used for ferrying employees and officers of BEST's traffic and electricity wing.

Shashank Rao, leader of a union of BEST employees, said on Tuesday that the undertaking was playing with the lives of its employees. "If tomorrow any untoward incident happens due to these cars, concerned BEST officials should be held responsible," Rao told PTI.

A BEST employee who did not wish to be named said he and hundreds of his colleagues use these EVs for official work such as attending to power line faults, but now they are scared to use them.

"Everyone knows the financial condition of BEST. Hence we are scared to use EV cars, because in case of any accident the occupants won't even get compensation," the employee said.

As per BEST's written reply to PTI's query, the 142 electric sedans have been hired from Nagpur-based Sargo Overseas Private Limited.

As per the contract, it is the responsibility of the company to renew the fitness certificates and insurance of these cars, BEST said.

The cars have been hired for 15 years, and for each car BEST is annually paying Rs 5,08,800 or Rs 42,400 per month to Sargo Overseas at present.

For the period of first 10 years, BEST is supposed to pay Rs 42,400 to the company per car per month, and Rs 28,407 for the remaining five years.

As per RTO records, these electric cars were registered between November 2022 to June 2023.

Shrinivas Rao, BEST's additional general manager (transport) who is responsible for these cars did not respond to calls and messages seeking his comment. Additional transport commissioner Bharat Kalaskar, who is also in-charge of Tardeo RTO, too did not respond to calls and messages.

As per rule 62 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, fitness certificates are mandatory for all commercial vehicles including EVs. Under section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, motor vehicles plying on roads must have insurance policy covering third party risks.

Driving a car without a valid fitness certificate can result in fines ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 for a first-time offense. Subsequent offenses can lead to fines up to Rs 10,000 and even imprisonment .

For driving an uninsured vehicle, the fine is Rs 2,000 for the first offence, and Rs 4,000 for every subsequent offence. There is also a provision of imprisonment for the violation of the rule. PTI KK KRK