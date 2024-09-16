Best water management practices from panchayats to be showcased at India Water Week

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Union Panchayati Raj ministry will showcase the best practices in water management from gram panchayats across the country at the India Water Week, the eighth edition of which is scheduled to be held at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam during September 17-20.

The ministry, a partner for the event, said in a statement that the theme "Partnerships and Cooperation for Inclusive Water Development and Management" aligned with its commitment to advancing sustainable water practices in rural India.

The Panchayati Raj ministry has been promoting "water-sufficient villages" as part of its endeavour on Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) through targeted panchayat development plans by convergence of resources, it said.

The best practices in water management from gram panchayats across the country will be showcased, starting from water conservation, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, water distribution, and rationing in water distribution.

Among the models on display will be that of the Kothar gram panchayat from Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district where a water tank has been constructed at the base of a mountain to collect water, which is then distributed to nearby villages through a pump house.

"This project reflects the gram panchayat's dedication to implementing practical, innovative solutions to ensure water sufficiency," the ministry said.

The innovative approach of Keinou gram panchayat in Manipur to supply RO+UV water to villages through Water ATM kiosks will also be on display.

Other stalls will include a depiction of community efforts in water conservation and management by gram panchayats such as Vanghmun (Jampui Hills district, Tripura), Chiluvuru (Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh), Birganj (Gomati district, Tripura), Hiware Bazar (Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra), Bajarwada (Wardha district, Maharashtra), and Khursapar (Nagpur district, Maharashtra).

The "Water Sufficient Panchayat" theme is one of the nine themes of LSDGs.

Representatives of a few well-performing panchayats under the "Water Sufficient Panchayat" theme will participate as delegates in the India Water Week and Exhibition, organised by the Jal Shakti ministry.