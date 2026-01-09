Bestow Bharat Ratna on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: JD(U)'s KC Tyagi urges PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider bestowing 'Bharat Ratna' on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In a letter to the prime minister on Thursday, the former Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] MP said that Kumar, who is a "precious gem" of the socialist movement, is worthy of the highest civilian honour.

"March 30, 2024 was a day to honour our ancestors. Thanks to your efforts, they were bestowed with the highest honour, the 'Bharat Ratna'," Tyagi said.

Late Chaudhary Charan Singh and late Karpoori Thakur had made significant contributions to public welfare and worked tirelessly to organise and empower farmers and members of the marginalised communities, he said.

On March 30, 2024, President Droupadi Murmu had conferred Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan and two-time former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, posthumously at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Impressed by your efforts, I humbly request that Nitish Kumar, a precious gem of the socialist movement, is also worthy of this honour. Many heroes have received this honour during their lifetime," Tyagi said.

"On behalf of millions of people, I hope and request that our beloved leader Nitish Kumar be bestowed with this honour so that history remembers your efforts," the JD(U) leader added. PTI PK PK KSS KSS