BEST’s last open-deck, double-decker bus to retire on Thursday

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) The BEST undertaking will retire the last of its open-deck, twin-floored bus on Thursday, temporarily bringing down the curtain on a service that enthralled tourists over the years and proudly carried Dhoni and his men after they won the World Cup in 2011.

As per the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), the last open-deck bus with two floors will be phased out due to the completion of its 15-year “codal” life. Less than a month ago, BEST’s last diesel-run, double-decker bus drove into history.

A BEST official said that the first open-deck, double-decker bus, christened ‘Nilambari, was inducted into their fleet with the assistance of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) in 1997.

Another official said that since the last several years, BEST has had three open-deck double-decker buses that were being used to take tourists heritage tours. The buses would ferry visitors to the city’s main tourist attractions. Two of these buses were phased out last month.

The official said that several citizens used to hire the open-deck bus for small functions like birthday celebrations and office parties. The open-deck buses were even used to parade the Indian cricket team after it won the World Cup in 2011.

BEST’s spokesperson said the public transporter has already announced plans to induct open-deck, double-decker buses into its fleet and tender documents are being prepared. The tender for such buses is likely to be invited soon, said the official.

In the early 1990s, the BEST had a fleet of around 900 double-decker buses running on fossil fuels. On September 15, Mumbaikars bid adieu to the last iconic red double-decker bus that was operated on the 415 route between Andheri Station East and SEEPZ. Scores of passengers took the last ride on the decorated bus on the last day.

For more than 85 years, double-decker buses have been plying on Mumbai roads since the first such vehicle was introduced in 1937. Now, BEST runs only battery-powered electric twin-deck buses.

After the last open-deck double-decker bus is phased out of the BEST fleet on October 5, BEST will have 35 battery-operated double-decker buses in its fleet.

According to a recent release from BEST, the transport body will have 900 such buses in its fleet in nine months. PTI KK NR