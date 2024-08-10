Beti bachao, beti padhao: Mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya, daughter chosen as MP brand ambassadors

Chhindwara, Aug 10 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday appointed mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya Mishra, who hoisted the Tricolour on Mount Everest, and her daughter Siddhi Mishra as brand ambassadors for the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign.

The announcement was made at an event organised by the state's Department of Women and Child Development at the PM (PG) College of Excellence here, which was attended by Chhindwara MP Vivek Bunty Sahu, Collector Sheelendra Singh and Mayor Vikram Ahake.

"The achievements of Bhawna Mishra and Siddhi are proof of what our daughters can accomplish when given the right opportunities. Their appointment as brand ambassadors will help spread the message of girls' education and gender equality across the nation," Sahu said.

Mayor Ahake said the appointment had enhanced Chhindwara's pride and would inspire youth to aim high and challenge societal norms.

The mother and daughter are living examples of what can be achieved through hard work and determination, and their role as brand ambassadors will inspire more families to support and nurture the dreams of their daughters, collector Singh said on the occasion.

"The selection of Bhawna Dehariya and her daughter Siddhi Mishra as brand ambassadors for the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign symbolises the spirit of determination and achievement. Their inspiring journey will motivate countless girls and women to pursue their dreams and overcome obstacles," said Dr Monika Bisen, District Program Officer, Women and Child Development.

Bhawna's daughter Siddhi Mishra, born on April 7, 2021, became the youngest girl in the world to reach the Everest Base Camp (EBC) alongside her mother. Siddhi was two years old at the time. The camp, in Nepal, is situated at an altitude of 5,364 meters above sea level.

During this expedition, the mother-daughter duo had spread the message of 'Beti Bachao, beti padhao'.

Bhwana Dehariya Mishra had scaled Mount Everest on May 22, 2019. PTI LAL BNM