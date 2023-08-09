'Betrayal': Aadyam Theatre's play on emotional love triangle to stage on Aug 25

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) After its successful run in Mumbai, "Betrayal", a humorous yet heartbreaking tale of deep emotional love triangle, will be staged here at the Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium on August 25 to 27 as curtains come down on the sixth edition of Aadyam Theatre.

The English play, written by celebrated British playwright Harold Pinter in 1978, is a love triangle that presents a searingly tender picture of "fragile memories, wounded hearts and how easily our grasp over reality can unravel".

Directed by Rachel D'Souza and produced by 3 Parts Company, the play features a stellar cast of proficient actors, including Abir Abrar, Sukant Goel and Vivek Gomber.

Talking about "Betrayal", D'Souza said post-lockdown her interest was piqued by intimate stories of relationships, familial bonds, and friendships, and the play "skillfully weaves" these elements into a "haunting" and "captivating" theatrical structure.

"The play starts from the end and takes us back to the beginning, exploring how an affair ignited, how a marriage crumbled, and how the families involved were distraught and had to be reorganised. I daresay it has a murder mystery quality blended into a very deeply domestic, feelings-based narrative. The focus lies on the when and how, rather than the why, things happened," she explained.

Starting in 1977, the play, which revolves around two distinct love stories between three characters through a series of meetings and conversations, unfolds in reverse chronology, with lovers Jerry and Emma meeting after a gap of two years.

"From here, it spirals backwards all the way to 1968 to the first transgression when Jerry, Robert's closest friend, declares his undying love for Emma, Robert's wife," read the description of the play.

Girish Karnad’s 1970s production "Hayavadana" had kicked off the sixth edition of the Aadyam Theatre this year. PTI MG RB RB