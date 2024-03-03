Better for society if Rahul Gandhi studies himself: MP assembly speaker on unemployment claim

Bhopal, Mar 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday rejected Rahul Gandhi's claim on the unemployment scenario, stating it would be better if the Congress leader studies about himself which would help him serve the society in a better way.

Tomar was reacting to Gandhi's claim that India's youth unemployment rate was even higher than in countries like Pakistan.

"I think if he studies much about himself and human beings, he can help the society in a better way," Tomar told reporters while rejecting the joblessness claim made by Gandhi.

Tomar, a former Union minister, hailed the selection of candidates by the BJP, a day after the party released the first list of 195 nominees for the Lok Sabha elections.

"The BJP is on the path of a victory," he added.

Addressing a rally in Mohana in Gwalior district, Gandhi claimed that India's youth unemployment rate was even higher than countries like Pakistan, attributing it to the impact of policies of the government which had taken a toll on small businesses. PTI ADU NSK