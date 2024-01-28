Better late than never: Ramdas Athawale on Nitish Kumar’s switch to NDA

Bhopal: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday welcomed JD(U) president Nitish Kumar’s decision to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, calling it “better late than ever”.

The central minister of state for social justice and empowerment said Kumar has taken the right decision at the right time to be a part of the NDA.

Earlier in the day, Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, saying “things were not working well” for him in the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA. He also staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Before his resignation, Kumar's JD(U) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were ruling partners in the state.

“We had told Nitish ji not to go with Lalu Yadav (RJD chief) saying ‘they won’t treat you well’. But better late than never... I had told him to align with Modi ji… Now, he has made the right decision, so I am thanking him,” Athawale told reporters here.

The Union minister claimed that the opposition grouping has got a big blow due to Kumar’s departure.

“Narendra Modi will become prime minister again in 2024. Nobody can stop the ‘vikas rath’ of Narendra Modi and we all are sitting on it,” Athawale said.

Athawale, who is the president of the Republican Party of India (A), also took a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

“When the Congress government was there for 70 years, why Rahul Gandhi’s party did not unite the country? The Constitution is already uniting the country. Narendra Modi is there to do this. Gandhi should rather take a yatra to unite the Congress,” he said.

Referring to Gandhi’s defeat in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency, earlier considered a secure political base for his family, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Athawale quipped that the Congress leader should be worried about his own party.