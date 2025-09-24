Better late than never: J-K Congress on announcement of Rajya Sabha polls

Jammu, Sep 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Wednesday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to hold elections to four vacant Rajya Sabha seats from the Union Territory, but said it was a "delayed" one.

Biennial elections to fill the four seats, lying vacant since 2021, will be held on October 24, the Election Commission (EC) announced earlier in the day.

“Today, the Election Commission of India has announced elections to four Rajya Sabha seats that have remained vacant till now. It is the right decision, though a delayed one. We welcome it,” Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma told PTI.

He pointed out that assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held a year ago and the electoral college was in place, yet the UT remained unrepresented in the Rajya Sabha for over a year. “Dair aayah, durust aayah (better late than never),” he said.

Sharma said the party leadership will soon meet to deliberate on the matter. “We will take the right decision in consultation with our central leadership,” he said.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, four members of the Rajya Sabha were to represent the UT but the seats remained vacant after the expiry of the previous members’ terms due to the absence of the required electorate at that time.

With the constitution of the J-K Legislative Assembly, the electorate is now in place to conduct the biennial elections, the EC said The counting of votes will take place on October 24, an hour after polling concludes.