Better law and order must for any state's development: Jharkhand Guv Gangwar

Ranchi, Aug 15 (PTI) Maintaining that better law and order is key for the development of any state, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Friday said Jharkhand has waged a war against menaces like Naxalism and illegal drugs trade.

The governor made the statement after hoisting the national flag at the 79th Independence Day function in Ranchi, in a departure from tradition.

"Stringent action is being taken against Naxalism, and as a result, 197 Naxalites were arrested, 17 killed, and 10 were forced to surrender," he said.

Gangwar said the state government destroyed opium cultivation on thousands of acres in a severe jolt to the illegal drugs trade.

Speaking on the state's welfare initiatives, he said the government has waived off farm loans worth Rs 2,300 crore, benefitting 5 lakh farmers.

"The government is committed to augmenting the state's infrastructure. Projects worth Rs 13,000 crore to build highways of 3,800 km are underway in the state," he said.

Gangwar said the World Bank has applauded the state's Maiya Samman Yojna, under which 51 lakh women are getting Rs 2,500 as monthly assistance.

As per established protocol, the chief minister hoists the tricolour at Morabadi in Ranchi, while the governor presides over the ceremony in Dumka, the sub-capital of the state.

However, due to the death of JMM founder Shibu Soren, his son, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is camping at his ancestral village of Nemra to perform the 'shradh' rituals. PTI NAM SOM