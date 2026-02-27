Better to make things which promote peace, love: Priyanka Gandhi on 'The Kerala Story 2'

Wayanad(Kerala), Feb 27 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that though people should be allowed to express themselves, it would be better to "make things which are happy and promote peace, love and welfare among people'.

Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Vadra, who is in Kerala for a three-day visit, was responding to queries from the media about the court stay on the release of the film "The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond".

"Firstly, I feel that people should be allowed to express themselves, but at the same time, I feel that in an environment which is becoming increasingly filled with this kind of a rhetoric, anger and hatred towards each other, it is better to make things creatively which are happy and promote peace, love and welfare among people," she said.

The Congress MP further said that after the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides here which claimed hundreds of lives, everybody helped each other and continue to do so irrespective of their religion or caste.

"So, I think it is this spirit which is really the essence of India and the spirit of Kerala and that is what is so beautiful about it." "Why not showcase that? Why not talk about it? Why not the whole country also learn from this example," she asked.

Vadra said that only after she became the MP from Wayanad that she saw how the people of the area live together beautifully, celebrate festivals, and help each other when there is a problem.

A single judge bench of the Kerala High Court had on Thursday stayed the release of the controversial film for 15 days saying that prima facie there was a manifest non-application of mind to the requirement of law by the censor board, CBFC.

The producer has moved a division bench against the single judge order. PTI HMP SA