Betul MP Durga Das Uikey sworn in as minister in Modi govt

Bhopal, Jun 9 (PTI) Durga Das Uikey, who won the recent general elections from Betul (ST) Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, was on Sunday sworn in as a minister of state in the Narendra Modi government.

Uikey (58) representing Betul (ST) seat for the second consecutive term, worked as a teacher in schools of the state tribal welfare department, before getting a ticket for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

In the 2024 polls, he trounced Ramu Tekam of Congress by a margin of 3.79 lakh votes.