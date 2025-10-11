Between clay and code, Delhi's potters craft new story of light this Diwali with AI

New Delhi: This Diwali, as the potters of Delhi's Kumhar Colony work late into the night shaping and painting diyas, the younger members of the community are adding an unexpected tool to the craft -- artificial intelligence (AI).

What began as curiosity has become a quiet experiment in creativity, blending centuries-old traditions with the imagination of the digital age.

The prices of the diyas (earthen lamps) here range from one rupee to thousands, depending on their size and other details. The small, simple ones are sold in bulk to local markets, while intricately-painted or customised lamps fetch higher prices from buyers seeking something unique.

This year, a few families have seen a new kind of creativity among their younger members, who are experimenting with AI for colour and pattern ideas.

"We just use it to see which colours look nice together," said Yash, 19, a college student who helps his family after classes.

"Sometimes it comes up with very odd ideas, but sometimes it gives really good ones. We do not copy everything it says, we use our own touch, but it helps us think differently," Yash said.

For younger potters, technology is a small but useful tool, especially when preparing for large orders and in search of fresh ideas.

"It is not like we let it decide everything. We just ask for ideas. The final design still comes from our hands," Yash said.

For older artisans though, this new approach feels unfamiliar and unnecessary. Banwari Lal, 62, who has been making diyas since childhood, said he prefers to rely on traditional methods passed down through generations.

"Our families have been doing this since Shiva and Parvati were married," he said.

"We learnt by watching our fathers and grandfathers. Now, these children learn from their phones. I do not know what they keep doing online all day, but if it helps them, maybe that is how things are now," Lal added.

Sitting nearby, Raghunath, 58, who has worked with clay his whole life, said technology cannot replace skill or intuition.

"The diya listens to your hands, not to a machine," he said, adding, "Clay has its own life. You have to feel it to know when it is ready. No computer can teach that." Still, some artisans believe that the younger generation's curiosity may bring long-term benefits to the craft.

Dheeraj, 54, who runs a small workshop in the colony, said AI has not made a big difference yet but can help attract more customers.

"Right now, it is just something new they are playing with, but maybe in the future, it will help us reach new buyers. People like seeing different designs," he said.

Dheeraj believes that blending traditional skills with modern ideas can help the community survive in an increasingly-competitive market.

"There are so many ready-made, machine-made items in stores now. If we want to keep our handmade work alive, new ideas like this might help," he added.

This Diwali season has brought its own difficulties. The unexpected early-October rain has damaged a large portion of the potters' ready stock.

"We have lost around 20 per cent of our diyas," Dheeraj said. "We had kept them out to dry and did not expect any rain. It came suddenly and by morning, many of the diyas had gone soft. Once that happens, you cannot sell those. We had to throw away all the trays."

The losses have been hard to recover from, especially with the festival so close.

"We earn most of our income in this one month," said Banwari. "When the diyas get spoiled, we have to start again from scratch. But there is no choice. We work till late at night to make up for it," he said.

Even with the setbacks, the lanes of Kumhar Colony are busy and bright. Rows of diyas line the narrow pathways, glistening in the fading sunlight. The rhythmic sound of clay wheels fills the air as the smell of drying earth mixes with paint and varnish. Children run between houses carrying trays of freshly-painted lamps, while elders sit nearby, shaping new ones for the next batch.

Watching his younger helpers at work, Banwari smiled faintly.

"Maybe, times are changing," he said. "We used to learn by looking at our elders. Now they learn by looking at screens. But if their hands stay in the clay, our tradition will survive." Dipping a brush into a bowl of golden paint, Yashpal agreed.

"AI just gives us ideas. The real work still happens here, in our hands. The diya may start on a screen, but it is finished in the clay," he said.

As Diwali approaches, the potters of Kumhar Colony continue to work through the long evenings, shaping and painting thousands of diyas that will light up homes across the city. Between tradition and technology, they are finding new ways to keep their craft alive.