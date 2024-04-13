'Between Dreams': Artist Poonam Bhatnagar explores mythology, cityscapes in solo show

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) From the bustling Oxford Street in London to the tranquil landscape of Ladakh, from the divine cosmic dancer Nataraja to the supreme form of Vishnu-Vishwaroopa, from Bollywood heartthrob Madhubala to Bengali great Madhabi Mukherjee, artist Poonam Bhatnagar's solo show here has explored the wide-ranging themes of 'Mythos', 'Cityscapes', 'Vriksha', 'Portraits Old and New' and 'Shunya'.

Advertisment

Organised by Masha Art at Bikaner House, the exhibition, titled "Between Dreams", has featured 24 acrylic-on-canvas works by the Delhi-based artist.

Curated by Uma Nair, the show features large canvases and Bhatnagar's own unique style 'web cast', inspired from a spider's web, that gives the paintings a three-dimensional effect.

"The 'Mythos' series appears as if they are needlework, while simultaneously giving the paintings a three-dimensional effect. A look at the paintings from a distance can effectively create multiple layers that create their own illusionary experience. When you look at the 'Cityscapes' or the 'Mythos' series, I’d use the word 'illusion'," Nair said in a statement.

Advertisment

In another grand canvas, measuring 6x4 feet, Bhatnagar has painted Saraswati, the goddess of learning, in a meditative posture, playing the veena.

"The geometric lines and squares, along with the intermingling waves, create a trance-like effect," Nair added.

Similarly, ‘Shiva Shakti’, painted on a 4.5x4 feet canvas, creates a three-dimensional effect, as the vertical and horizontal geometric lines merge with the squares and waves.

Advertisment

“In the Mythos series, you will see that Poonam Bhatnagar has treated the works not just with form but she tells us that there is an illusion. She creates layers of illusion with her works,” the curator said.

Bhatnagar's 'Cityscapes' series of paintings encapsulates her experiences of global cities, including London, Venice, Zurich, as well as Ladakh.

The artist has also painted the iconic actors of yesteryear, including Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Suchitra Sen and Madhabi Mukherjee, mostly painted in black and white.

The exhibition will come to an end on April 17. PTI MAH RB RB