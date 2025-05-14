BEVCO warehouse blaze destroys 45,000 liquor cases; loss pegged at Rs 10 cr

Pathanamthitta: The fire that broke out at a state-run beverage storage warehouse here caused a loss estimated between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore to the Kerala State Beverages (M&M) Corporation Ltd (BEVCO), its managing director said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters outside the fire-ravaged warehouse, BEVCO managing director Harshita Attaluri said that around 45,000 cases of liquor were destroyed in the blaze that broke out on Tuesday night.

Attaluri further said that BEVCO would conduct an internal inquiry into the cause of the fire, but would primarily rely on the police investigation.

"We will provide full support to the police," she added.

The storage facility in Thiruvalla, located in this district, was gutted after a massive fire broke out on Tuesday night.

Police said there were no casualties, and the cause of the fire can be determined only after a detailed investigation.