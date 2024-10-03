'Beyond Boundaries' exhibition features artist Promila Bahri's 'Laxmi Tent' project

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Blending art with social commentary through her project, 'Laxmi Tent', photographer and visual artist Promila Bahri is among the artists featured in the ongoing exhibition, "Beyond Boundaries: A Global Art Experience," here in the national capital.

The six-day exhibition by the Matters of Art (MoA), currently underway at The Stainless gallery, brings together works from a diverse group of global artists who challenge cultural, geographical, and social limitations through their art. It is curated by Anoop Kamath.

For instance, Bahri through her project questions how society perceives gender, identity, and inclusion. Her photography tells the story of spiritual awakening, courage, and the transgender community’s reclamation of their cultural heritage.

Inspired by her attendance at the 2019 Prayagraj Ardh Kumbh Mela, her body of work documents the participation of the 'Kinnar Akhara', a transgender ashram led by Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, a prominent transgender activist.

"Laxmi Tent is not just a visual narrative — it is a mirror held up to society. Through this project, I wanted to showcase the undeniable strength and dignity of the transgender community and challenge the way we look at inclusivity, not just in spiritual traditions but in our daily lives," said the Delhi-based artist in a statement.

Through the lens of her camera, Bahri captured the spiritual and societal significance of this historic moment, where the Kinnar community was integrated into one of India’s most sacred traditions. Besides portraying their spiritual journey, it also questions societal boundaries and invites viewers to embrace the diversity of human existence.

Curated as a platform for global artists to challenge and reinterpret borders — whether they be geographical, cultural, or social — 'Beyond Boundaries' is the first international exhibition hosted by MoA in New Delhi. It featured works from renowned artists from around the world, exploring contemporary themes that are relevant on a global scale.

"This exhibition is a celebration of art’s ability to transcend boundaries and create connections between people and ideas from different parts of the world," said Kamath.

The exhibition will come to a close on October 3.