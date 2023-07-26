Beyond boundaries: Unveiling Kashmir's enchanting border beauty

New Delhi: The splendid beauty of Kashmir has always been a subject of admiration, drawing tourists from all over the world. However, beyond the well-known destinations like Mughal Garden, Dal Lake, Gulmarg and Pahalgam, lies a hidden treasure trove of natural splendour that has remained largely untouched by mainstream tourism.

These lesser-known wonders, situated along the Line of Control (LoC), are now emerging as the new frontier of border tourism, captivating the hearts of both local and national tourists.

Thanks to a recent improvement in security measures and a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, previously inaccessible areas have been opened for visitors. Social media is now abuzz with tourists sharing their awe-inspiring experiences, suggesting places to visit, and even waving greetings to people living across the border.

The Kashmir valley, nestled in the northernmost region of the country, boasts unparalleled beauty and abundant tourism potential. Its picturesque landscape is adorned with majestic mountains, lush forests, and meandering rivers, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.

The newfound peace along the LoC has enabled the restoration of tranquillity, allowing tourists to venture into these once-restricted areas and witness the heavenly charm of Gurez, Bangus Valley, Keran, Teetwal, Tangdhar, and more. The government is so encouraged that they plan to open some other frontier areas like Uri, which once had a famous Uri road highway.

The local government has recognized the potential of these border areas and has taken initiatives to put them on the tourism map.

Festivals and events are organized to showcase these regions' unique cultural heritage and adventure opportunities. One such example is the Grand Gurez Festival, which witnessed a thrilling polo match among local teams after six decades.

While the opening of border tourism is a dream come true for many, challenges remain. The lack of proper infrastructure, accommodation facilities, and awareness about these hidden gems pose hurdles to their full potential.

However, the concept of homestays, where tourists can stay with local residents, has gained popularity, providing an authentic experience while benefiting the local community.

The success of border tourism lies in the hands of various stakeholders, including the government, army, local administration and local residents. Improving accessibility through better roads and facilitating the services of knowledgeable tourist guides will ensure a smoother and more enjoyable experience for visitors.

The economic impact of border tourism cannot be overlooked. These remote areas have the potential to create numerous job opportunities, especially for the youth of border villages. By tapping into this potential, the government can boost the economy and enhance livelihoods in the region.

In conclusion, the pristine beauty and allure of the border areas in Kashmir are now accessible to tourists, thanks to the restoration of peace along the LoC. These offbeat destinations offer a remarkable blend of natural wonders and thrilling experiences. With concerted efforts to address challenges and promote these hidden gems, the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir can flourish, enriching the lives of locals and captivating the hearts of travellers from around the world.