Beyond sun, sand and sea, tourists now flocking to Goa for culture and temples: CM Sawant

Panaji, May 17 (PTI) Goa’s culture and ancient temples have become a major draw for tourists, who earlier visited the coastal state for “sun, sand and sea”, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday.

He said the temples in Goa are not under government control and instead are managed by the local communities who have maintained age-old traditions.

“In the past, people visited Goa to witness sun, sand, and sea. That has changed now. Tourists are arriving here to experience our rich culture and grand temples,” he said at the ‘Shankhnad Mahotsav’ organised by Sanatan Sanstha at Ponda.

Sawant said Goa has the cleanest and most beautiful temples, which have become an attraction for visitors.

“The government has no involvement in the management of the temples in the state,” he said.

He praised the Sanstha, headquartered in Ramnathi village in North Goa, for “making people spiritually conscious” and promoting Sanatan Dharma through various platforms.

People have started coming to Goa for spiritual experiences, he added. PTI RPS NR