Beyond understanding why PM cannot find a day to visit Manipur: Cong

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur, the Congress on Tuesday alleged he is only concerned about "latching onto" power and said it is beyond understanding why he cannot find a day to visit the violence-hit state. The Manipur government on Tuesday reimposed the ban on internet services for the next five days, soon after police baton-charged students in Imphal during a demonstration against the alleged kidnapping and death of two youths.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister is roaming around different states leaving behind his trademark trail of lies, abuses and insults." Why the PM cannot find a day to visit Manipur is simply beyond any understanding, he said.

"Today again internet services have been suspended for 5 days in Manipur. A horrific video has emerged making a complete mockery of claims of normalcy," Ramesh said. But nothing moves or fazes the PM as far as Manipur is concerned, the Congress leader said, alleging that the PM has "simply abandoned" the people there.

"The PM is only concerned about latching onto power come what may and nothing else matters to him," he claimed.

Altogether 45 students were injured in Manipur's Imphal Valley on Tuesday as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July, officials said.

More than 175 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, when a Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts. PTI ASK TIR TIR